Punjab CM announces free e-bikes for ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ winners

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday announced free e-bikes for 2,200 athletes who emerged victorious in divisional-level competitions of the ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 2025.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the largest sports event in Pakistan’s history, she emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to youth development and enhancing sports opportunities.

Maryam Nawaz announced that the Punjab government would increase the sports budget from Rs. 2 billion to Rs. 5 billion if needed. She also directed that all winning athletes be granted free entry to the Horse & Cattle Show as a token of appreciation for their dedication and performance.

“After the education sector, we are focusing on sports for the youth. The flag of our country is in their hands, and I am confident they will never let it fall,” she stated.

The chief minister highlighted that Punjab’s entire budget is at the disposal of youth, reinforcing her vision of empowering young athletes to win gold medals at international events. She underscored her personal responsibility in ensuring that Punjab’s youth have access to education, employment, and sports opportunities.

“All young athletes are my champions. I want to see the same passion and energy in ‘Khelta Punjab, Taraqi Karta Punjab’ as we build a brighter future together.”

Maryam Nawaz urged the youth to focus on sports and education rather than being misled by anti-state elements.

“Champions focus on their goals. Do not let anyone manipulate you into harming your country. If someone asks you to burn institutions, attack security forces, or destroy public property, they are not your friends but your enemies.”

She stressed that Pakistan should be the ultimate red line, and all efforts should be directed toward progress, unity, and national development.

“Punjab will play, Punjab will study, and Punjab will move forward.”

The CM emphasized that Punjab is full of talented individuals who only need a supportive environment to thrive. She acknowledged that for years, sports fields remained neglected, but with recent investments, hidden talent is now emerging.

She vowed to develop every playground across Punjab and commended Faisal Ayub Khokhar for his role in promoting sports across the province. She also directed the Sports Minister to ensure that children receive both education and sports training as part of their holistic development.

The chief minister encouraged young athletes to follow in the footsteps of national champions such as Arshad Nadeem, Aisam-ul-Haq, and Nooh Butt.

“Today, you are watching Arshad Nadeem on the victory podium, but tomorrow, it will be you. I am especially proud to see Punjab’s daughters making the nation proud.”

The CM reiterated that all players progressed purely on merit, without any influence or recommendations. She also acknowledged the Honhaar Scholarship Program, through which she has personally interacted with young talent across Punjab.

“Your well-being is my foremost responsibility. The youth of Punjab is my top priority, and I will provide them with all possible resources.

She announced the launch of an easy loan scheme for unemployed youth, providing loans ranging from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 3 crore to help them start businesses and secure their financial future.

Additionally, she revealed that the Punjab government is reviving the Horse & Cattle Show in February, reaffirming its commitment to promoting sports and traditional events.

