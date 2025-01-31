Punjab is set to launch its first national immunisation drive of the year from February 3

Lahore - Renowned Pakistani cricketer and fast bowler Muhammad Ali has expressed deep concern over the spread of the polio virus in Pakistan, urging swift and decisive action to safeguard every child’s future. Speaking at a special ceremony held at Lahore’s National Hospital in Defence, which was attended by hospital administrators, Ali emphasized the urgency of tackling the virus. The event saw polio workers and polio survivors gather around the national star, acknowledging his support for their cause. Ali, who was among the leading wicket-takers in the last edition of the PSL, commended polio workers for their unwavering dedication. He highlighted the immense challenges they face in going door-to-door to protect the nation’s children and praised their resilience. Expressing his concern over the continued presence of the virus, Ali urged parents to disregard misinformation and ensure their children receive vaccinations in every polio campaign. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting polio workers in their mission to eradicate the virus, recalling that dozens of children had been crippled by polio in the past year alone. The fast bowler also advised parents to maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness in their homes, emphasizing that good health is the foundation for success in all fields—whether in sports or professional careers. Meanwhile, Punjab is set to launch its first national immunization drive of the year on Monday, February 3. Given the intense circulation of the virus across the country, this drive is seen as a crucial step in protecting children from the crippling disease. In major districts, the campaign will run for seven days, while in other areas, it will continue for five days. More than 200,000 polio workers will take part in the drive, aiming to vaccinate 23 million children across Punjab. Several renowned cricketers, including Imam-ul-Haq and Sajid Khan, have also joined the fight against polio, urging parents to continue vaccinating their children until the virus is completely eradicated. Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic.