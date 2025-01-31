Punjab launches first electric bus service to combat pollution and reduce fares

Punjab has entered a new era of eco-friendly public transport with the launch of its first electric vehicle (EV) bus service. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the pilot project in Lahore, marking a major step toward reducing pollution, noise, and transport costs.

During the launch, CM Maryam Nawaz personally traveled on an electric bus, inspecting its features. Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar provided a detailed briefing on the project.

Modern facilities and passenger safety measures

The fully electric buses come with advanced features, including:

✅ GPS tracking, Wi-Fi, UPS ports, and other modern amenities

✅ 30 seats, with a total passenger capacity of 80

✅ Special ramps and reserved seating for differently-abled individuals

✅ Anti-slip flooring for passenger safety—implemented for the first time in Pakistan

✅ Dedicated women’s section for added comfort and security

✅ CCTV cameras installed to prevent harassment

To support the EV transition, nine dedicated charging stations have been set up, enabling the buses to cover 250 km on a full charge.

Route details and service timeline

The first fleet of 27 electric buses will operate on Lahore’s longest route, spanning 21 km from Railway Station to Green Town via Queens Road, Mozang, Ferozepur Road, Campus Bridge, and Ichhra Canal.

???? Full service launch: Mid-February

???? 42 modern bus shelters along the route

???? Bus arrival frequency: Every 9 minutes

???? Daily ridership capacity: 17,000 passengers

Passengers can track buses in real time through a dedicated mobile app, while digital wallets and universal transport cards will enable cashless fare payments.

Future expansion and e-taxi project

CM Maryam Nawaz also reviewed the upcoming e-taxi project, instructing officials to explore local assembly of electric taxis in Punjab. She further directed the installation of solar-powered fans and water coolers at bus stands and ordered the Safe City cameras to be installed at every bus stop for enhanced security.

The government is also collaborating with private stakeholders to expand the network of EV charging stations across Punjab.

This initiative reflects Punjab’s commitment to sustainable urban transport, promising cleaner air, safer travel, and affordable mobility for its citizens.