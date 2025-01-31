Reforms Agenda

In a country where there is political instability and economic distress, even bad governance is not being transformed into good governance, bureaucracy has played a major role in this. Bureaucracy has merely biased towards political parties. Merit is being destroyed and the culture of bureaucracy has evolved to the point where every tactic has to be tried to secure a good and significant position with the approval of politicians. It is now necessary to safeguard the interests of political leaders in crucial circumstances. In this country, as long as a grade 18 deputy commissioner is appointed to a grade 20 post, how will he perform and bring good governance? Such personnel will only crucify the public for bad governance.

While glancing back at the 77-year history of our beloved country, it becomes abundantly clear that during the days of Pakistan’s establishment, bureaucrats successfully overcame the challenges faced by making hard work, honesty and responsibility their motto. However, gradually the performance of this sector started to be criticized and in the present era, the situation has reached such a point that as per media report, the federal government is deciding to bestow bonuses and promotions to high-performing officers under new standards to bring reforms in the bureaucracy. This step reveals the presence of shortcomings in the higher administrative sector, which is no less than a tragedy for this God-given state of Pakistan.

Whatever the current government is doing in the name of institutional reforms, this is not happening for the first time. In every term of power, different governments have been implementing several measures in the name of reforms in the civil bureaucracy, but instead of improving and escalating the reputation, the bureaucratic system has been deteriorating. Although governments change often, reforms in various sectors seldom take hold. The main reason for this is that each succeeding administration, instead of continuing the reforms begun by previous governments, keeps digging holes in it and creating a fuss. In this way, they pass their time through political victimization and the public get their hopes up from the next governments. In this way, the people have been fooled in every term of government and the same is happening this time as well.

How surprising it is that now the new system has reached the mirage where responsible officers are being selected on the basis of performance and bonuses and promotions, rather than performing their duties in an efficient manner and demonstrating good governance. According to official sources, the purpose of introducing such a system is to encourage high-performing officers. Because it is hoped that the performance of the federal secretariat will improve. Therefore, once again, the task of preparing recommendations for the new system has been entrusted to a 20- member special committee formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. This committee has to address national goals while putting forward frameworks that facilitate evidence-based policymaking and interdepartmental collaboration.

Apparently, the government is implementing the aforementioned measure to bring reforms in the bureaucracy, but it cannot be considered sustainable, because the factors behind the current situation are not being identified. First of all, illegitimate factors behind the situation should be carefully examined, which amounts to an illegal parallel system rife with corruption, nepotism and irresponsible behavior at the grassroots level. Only then will the reform agenda be proven to be viable, otherwise all the activities will remain repetitive like in the past. There is no doubt that institutional reforms should be carried out but these reforms should be in the public interest rather than in the government interest. For this, it is necessary to inculcate the opinions of the public in the reports, because the public benefits more from the institutions and the people are the ones who have grievances against the institutions. Institutional reforms will require a shift in the thinking of institutional officials. Instead of sitting in their seats and becoming godless, the high-ranking officials will have to change their attitude and think that nature has given them the opportunity to serve the country and the people. Therefore, they should do full justice to their positions and create a supportive and conducive environment for the common man and eliminate the fear of bureaucracy among them, so that the public perception about them disappears and the general opinion changes and the problems of the people coming to the departments continue to be resolved in a timely manner. If the institutional mindset is not changed along with the institutional reforms, the dream of the success of every reform agenda will remain unfulfilled.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environmen-talist. She covers human rights and politico-environmental issues. She tweets @AttiyaMunawer and can be reached at attiabutt121@gmail.com