Friday, January 31, 2025
Renowned photographer donates books to Alhamra Library

NEWS WIRE
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE  -  Renowned photographer Arif Mahmood has donated five of his books to the Alhamra Library. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed acknowledged the contribution: “We deeply appreciate Arif Mahmood’s dedication to the arts and his commitment to knowledge-sharing,” he said in a statement. The donated books are a significant resource for photography enthusiasts, history scholars, and individuals interested in cultural studies. This collection will be a valuable addition for those seeking to explore the world of fine arts through an expert’s lens, the statement added. Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi expressed gratitude for the donation, remarking, “We are taking key steps to promote a reading culture, and these books are a meaningful addition to our library’s collection.”

Arif Mahmood, while sharing his motivation for this initiative, stated, “I want to share my work with those passionate about photography. Our society greatly needs a stronger culture of knowledge and learning.”  The Alhamra Library also issued a formal letter of gratitude to Arif Mahmood.

