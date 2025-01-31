Friday, January 31, 2025
Rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025
Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The rivals shot dead a man when he was going to District Courts to attend hearing of a murder case on Thursday. A police spokesperson said Shabbir Ahmad of Murh Balochan was going to attend hearing of a murder case registered with Millat Town police station when his rivals intercepted him near District Courts in front of the CPO Office. They opened firing and injured Shabbir Ahmad seriously. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The police took action and arrested one of the assailants, Shahzaib, whereas his accomplice Qasim managed to escape. The police recovered weapons from the accused and started raids to arrest the escapee.

Our Staff Reporter

