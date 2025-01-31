Seminar dissects Pakistan’s role in countering terrorism, promoting peace and stability

ISLAMABAD - The Institute for Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA), NDU Islamabad, successfully organized an International seminar titled “Pakistan’s Role in Counter-Terrorism: Promoting Peace and Stability.” The seminar brought together experts including Amb Dr. Hazrat Omar Zahilwal from Afghanistan, Prof. Dr. Seyed Muhammad Marandi from Iran, Amb Anne Woods Patterson from the US, and Amb Syed Abrar Hussain from Pakistan to discuss regional security dynamics and counter-terrorism cooperation. The event was attended by a diverse audience, including government officials, security analysts, diplomats, scholars, journalists, and university students, reflecting a broad interest in counter-terrorism and regional stability.

The seminar aimed to assess Pakistan’s counter-terrorism strategies, regional collaboration, and policy frameworks to combat extremism while ensuring sustainable peace in South Asia and beyond. It was concluded that over the past two decades, Pakistan has been at the forefront of the global war on terror, making immense sacrifices to ensure regional and global security. From dismantling terror networks to conducting extensive military operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, Pakistan’s armed forces, intelligence agencies, law enforcement institutions, and the nation as a whole have demonstrated unparalleled resilience and resolve. These efforts resulted in significant achievements including the restoration of peace in volatile regions like North Waziristan and Swat, and a marked reduction in terrorist incidents across the country. However, the abrupt US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, has resulted in the resurgence of militant activities in Pakistan.

Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq graced the occasion as the guest of honour, and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Defence Minister as chief guest. The seminar concluded with a call for deeper collaboration between Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and other regional countries in addressing terrorism and strengthening regional security frameworks.