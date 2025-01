Shortly after departing from Lahore for Karachi, the Shalimar Express encountered an accident near Shahdara station on Friday.

Sources reported that three bogies of the train derailed from the track, while one derailed from a bridge, leading to the closure of both up and down tracks and disrupting the schedule of Faisalabad-bound trains from Lahore.

Meanwhile, railway authorities dispatched a relief crane to the site and confirmed that no casualties occurred in the incident.