Shazia Marri urges govt not to take U-turn on Utility Stores issue

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday urged the federal government not to take U-turn on the Utility Stores issue.

PPP leader Shazia Marri expressed deep concern over the government’s decision to shut down utility stores which she claimed was against the government’s previous commitment.

She contended that the issue was taken to the federal cabinet, where assurances were given that the decision would be reviewed in light of opposition.

“On the floor of the National Assembly, the government stated that it would withdraw the decision, but now, in yet another turn of events, it has backtracked during the standing committee meeting,” Marri said in a media interaction.

Criticizing the federal government’s inconsistency, she said: “Such U-turns are damaging the government’s credibility.”

She urged the federal government led by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to refrain from making anti-public decisions, warning that shutting down utility stores would deprive low-income citizens of access to affordable essential goods.

“Instead of creating new employment opportunities, the government is closing existing ones,” Marri lamented, and added that thousands of employees working at utility stores would lose their jobs due to this decision.

“The government is snatching livelihoods instead of providing them. We strongly oppose this move and demand that such biased decisions be reversed,” she asserted.

Reaffirming PPP’s stance, she declared, “The PPP has always stood against anti-public policies and will continue to support the oppressed.”