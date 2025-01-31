SHC directs traffic police to prevent begging in Karachi

KARACHI - Troubled by the nuisance of beggary in public places, Karachiites can finally take a sigh of relief as the constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the traffic police to prevent begging in the metropolitan city.

“[The] Inspector General Traffic is directed to ensure that no begging is allowed in Karachi by any person,” read the SHC order in response to a petition seeking action against harassment and nuisance caused by transgender individuals involved in begging at traffic lights and other public places. The concerned petition, which named Karachi commissioner, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) CEO, sought strict action against “begging by transgenders at traffic lights and other public places under section 17 of the Transgender Act and under Section 118(1)(a)(iv) of the Cantonment Act”.

It further called for action against “harassment of women and children” to uphold their “Fundamental Right to Protection” under Article 25 of the Constitution and Section 237 of the Cantonment Act. The court’s order, however, is not limited to transgenders and provide for a prohibition on begging whether the beggars are male, female, children or transgender. The development comes as the residents of the metropolis are not new to being approached by beggars at traffic signals, parks and other public areas. This isn’t the first time court orders have been issued against begging in the country’s financial hub. In May 2024, Additional Sessions Judge (West) Sohail Ahmed Mashori directed the Karachi additional inspector general of police (AIG) to re-activate the police’s anti-beggary cell and take “immediate and effective” action against professional beggars, including their arrest and initiation of legal procedures under the relevant laws.