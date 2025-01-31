Friday, January 31, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh govt to allocate 2500 acres land for cemeteries in Karachi: Chief Secretary

Our Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  In view of paucity of space for burial in Karachi, a city of over 20 million population and more than 5% growth rate, Sindh government has announced to allocate 2500 acres of land for cemeteries and the Chief Secretary Sindh, Thursday, directed to identify the land for the purpose.

The Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Asif Haider Shah, issued the directives while chairing a meeting with Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unar, Additional CS Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Implementation and Coordination Shahab Qamar Ansari and all the Divisional Commissioners in attendance, said a statement issued here.

Due to the rapid population growth and urban sprawl, the existing graveyards are no longer sufficient, the CS Sindh stated and directed the Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi to identify the land for the cemeteries and send a formal summary to the Revenue Department.

CM Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise

This government initiative is of utmost importance for the long-term planning of the city, he stated and directed all Divisional Commissioners to identify land for graveyards in other cities of Sindh as well.

The CS Sindh  reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritize essential services for urban development and said that future infrastructure projects should be tailored to the needs of citizens.

All housing societies should allocate space for the cemetery in their master plan so that future needs can be met, he stressed.

In addition, the meeting also deliberated on other important issues, including further strengthening anti-smuggling measures in Sindh. It was decided that 13 anti-smuggling digital enforcement stations and 10 joint check posts would be established in the province to curb smuggling.

Asif Haider Shah directed the concerned authorities to identify suitable land for these installations at the earliest so that anti-smuggling operations could be effectively carried out in the province.

Additional 40 MGD water to be available to Karachi by this August: Mayor Wahab

Furthermore, the Sindh CS directed the authorities to take strict action against illegal encroachments on government land. He said that the concerned departments would have to take swift action to reclaim government land.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025