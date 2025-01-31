Sindh govt to allocate 2500 acres land for cemeteries in Karachi: Chief Secretary

KARACHI - In view of paucity of space for burial in Karachi, a city of over 20 million population and more than 5% growth rate, Sindh government has announced to allocate 2500 acres of land for cemeteries and the Chief Secretary Sindh, Thursday, directed to identify the land for the purpose.

The Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Asif Haider Shah, issued the directives while chairing a meeting with Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unar, Additional CS Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Implementation and Coordination Shahab Qamar Ansari and all the Divisional Commissioners in attendance, said a statement issued here.

Due to the rapid population growth and urban sprawl, the existing graveyards are no longer sufficient, the CS Sindh stated and directed the Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi to identify the land for the cemeteries and send a formal summary to the Revenue Department.

This government initiative is of utmost importance for the long-term planning of the city, he stated and directed all Divisional Commissioners to identify land for graveyards in other cities of Sindh as well.

The CS Sindh reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritize essential services for urban development and said that future infrastructure projects should be tailored to the needs of citizens.

All housing societies should allocate space for the cemetery in their master plan so that future needs can be met, he stressed.

In addition, the meeting also deliberated on other important issues, including further strengthening anti-smuggling measures in Sindh. It was decided that 13 anti-smuggling digital enforcement stations and 10 joint check posts would be established in the province to curb smuggling.

Asif Haider Shah directed the concerned authorities to identify suitable land for these installations at the earliest so that anti-smuggling operations could be effectively carried out in the province.

Furthermore, the Sindh CS directed the authorities to take strict action against illegal encroachments on government land. He said that the concerned departments would have to take swift action to reclaim government land.