Small to Large Industries

Every government in Pakistan announces schemes to expand industries, but their efforts only result in small-scale ventures that fail to benefit the nation meaningfully.

This is because successive governments neglect the resources needed to transform small industries into large ones. While small industries might grow into medium ones, they can never become large without significant investment to expand production, ideally by at least fivefold. In developed nations, governments or banks provide the necessary financing and support for this transformation. In Pakistan, however, such assistance is absent.

If Pakistan’s government truly wants to industrialise, it must focus on transforming small and medium enterprises into large-scale industries. Family-owned businesses should be transitioned into corporations. Achieving this requires guidance and financial support to improve governance, raw material supply, production, and exports.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.