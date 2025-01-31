SU announces commencement of physical classes from February 3

HYDERABAD - An important meeting of Pro Vice-Chancellors, Focal Persons, Deans and Heads of Various Departments under the chair of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khumbhati was held at the Senate Hall of the University of Sindh Jamshoro to review the water supply situation. After which the house unanimously announced to commence physical classes from February 3, while classes of first year are expected to begin from February 15 after the admissions are over.

The SU spokesperson informed “APP” that the meeting was attended by Pro Vice-Chancellor (Main Campus) Prof Dr Abdul Sattar Shah, Pro Vice Chancellor (Thatta Campus) Prof Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Registrar Mushtaque Ali Jariko and a other individuals. The house was briefed that the K.B. Feeder had been opened, and as a result, the water shortage was gradually being resolved. After reviewing the situation, it was unanimously decided to start physical classes from February 3, 2025. Moreover, it was also informed that the first-year admissions were still ongoing, efforts will be made to begin their classes by February 15.

During the meeting, January 15 was fixed for submitting the results of the semester examinations held in December 2024. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that no further delays will be tolerated, as timely submission of examination results will allow graduates of the University of Sindh to apply for well-paying employment in the national job market.

He reiterated his policy of ensuring that classes, midterms and exams were held on schedule and that results were provided on time, as this was crucial for the advancement of the university in the fields of innovation and technology. He added that no compromise will be made on this principle.

He also acknowledged that there were certain shortcomings in the research process that need to be addressed. “For timely redressal of the grouse, a committee has been formed under the convener-ship of Dr Javed Ahmed Chandio, which will submit a report within 15 days”, he maintained.

Dr Khumbhati directed the Deans of Faculty to hold meetings of their scrutiny committees after every 15 days and send cases to the Directorate of Graduate Studies in order to ensure monthly meetings of the Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB). “This initiative is aimed at preventing delays and helping young scholars avoid unnecessary waiting periods, “ he added.

Dr Khombati also told the meeting that he had appointed Dr Mahmood ul Hasan Mughal as Honorary Director for the Sindh University Alumni Association (Pakistan Chapter) and Ghulam Qadir Mullah as Honorary Director for the International Chapter. He said that skill development programs will be launched after campus hours and efforts to collaborate with industries will be intensified.

“A meeting with the heads and representatives of 120 software companies operating in Hyderabad will be organized at the University of Sindh to seek their support for internship programs for students”, he said and added that following which, the meetings with senior officials related to pharmacy will also be scheduled, benefiting the university’s students. Similar meetings will also be arranged with heads of other departments.

Dr Khumbhati informed the meeting that the OGDCL had provided an initial grant of Rs 1 million to the University for a project under which thousands of trees will be planted on campus, and Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar will serve as the focal person for the project. He instructed that free internet services be provided to students from 6 PM to 6 AM at identified hotspots as the University could not afford to offer the internet access in hostels.