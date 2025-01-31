Sustainable progress linked to society’s literary depth: Saif

Peshawar - Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, emphasized the essential role of literature in human development while addressing the All Pakistan Iqra Literary Festival at Iqra National University, Peshawar, as the chief guest.

In his thought-provoking address, Barrister Saif explained that literature is the primary medium through which human experiences, knowledge, and intellectual growth are transmitted across generations. He noted that all forms of human progress—social, political, scientific, and philosophical—are rooted in literature. “Every advancement is a product of thought, and literature is the vehicle that carries these thoughts,” he said.

Barrister Saif underscored the importance of literature in all forms—poetry, prose, arts, music, and dance—asserting that it shapes collective human intellect. He linked national progress to the literary and creative depth of a society, stating that a nation’s intellectual strength is reflected in its literary culture.

He also drew parallels between intellectual and material progress, citing space exploration as an example of ideas first conceived in thought before becoming reality.

Barrister Saif further elaborated on humanity’s philosophical evolution, urging youth to focus not just on acquiring knowledge but on developing strong character, as intellectual achievements are rooted in ethical integrity.

Concluding his speech, he expressed confidence that Pakistan’s youth would play a pivotal role in the country’s sustainable development through their literary and intellectual contributions.

The festival brought together student delegates from across Pakistan, engaging in a range of literary, artistic, and intellectual activities such as qirat/naat, declamation contests, fine arts, theatre performances, short films, essay writing, and quizzes, fostering dialogue and promoting literary culture.