Friday, January 31, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tarar vows to further strengthen Pak-China ties

Tarar vows to further strengthen Pak-China ties
Our Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -   Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has reaffirmed government’s unwavering resolve to further strengthen Pak-China relations. He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival, here on Thursday. Tarar said Pakistan-China friendship is deeper than the oceans, sweeter than honey and taller than Himalayas. He said the incumbent government is the custodian of this time-tested friendship and is committed to transfer this bond to generations to come. Highlighting the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries, the Minister said Islamabad fully supports President Xi Jinping’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative as Pakistan’s own economic benefits are linked with this mega initiative. He said China has always supported Pakistan in difficult times. Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh expressed government’s desire to relocate Chinese industry to Pakistan as it will be beneficial for both the countries.

PTI backed out of talks at the eleventh hour, PM tells cabinet

The Minister said Pakistan is also focusing on imparting technical education to youth to facilitate businesses on the pattern of China. He said Pakistan has a huge potential in the maritime sector and the government is determined to further develop the Gwadar Port through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1738300518.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025