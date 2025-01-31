Tarar vows to further strengthen Pak-China ties

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has reaffirmed government’s unwavering resolve to further strengthen Pak-China relations. He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival, here on Thursday. Tarar said Pakistan-China friendship is deeper than the oceans, sweeter than honey and taller than Himalayas. He said the incumbent government is the custodian of this time-tested friendship and is committed to transfer this bond to generations to come. Highlighting the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries, the Minister said Islamabad fully supports President Xi Jinping’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative as Pakistan’s own economic benefits are linked with this mega initiative. He said China has always supported Pakistan in difficult times. Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh expressed government’s desire to relocate Chinese industry to Pakistan as it will be beneficial for both the countries.

The Minister said Pakistan is also focusing on imparting technical education to youth to facilitate businesses on the pattern of China. He said Pakistan has a huge potential in the maritime sector and the government is determined to further develop the Gwadar Port through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.