Friday, January 31, 2025
Ten Khwarij killed during various operations in KP: ISPR

Web Desk
6:45 PM | January 31, 2025
National

Ten Khwarij were killed in various operations by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to ISPR, on reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted in Khulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, four Khwarij were sent to hell.

In four separate encounters in North Waziristan District, fire exchange took place between the Security Forces and khwarij in Datta Khel, Hassan Khel, Ghulam Khan and Mir Ali. Resultantly, six Khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops.

These operations were conducted on Thursday and Friday.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

