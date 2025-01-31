Two die, five fainted after gas pipeline blast

KARACHI - Two people were killed and five others fell unconscious when a gas pipeline exploded with a big bang in Karachi on Thursday morning.

The gas pipeline belonging to a company was passing near Port Qasim and on Thursday it exploded, prompting the authorities to shut off the supply in the area.

The rescue workers shifted the bodies and the fainted people to a hospital. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Nazim Pathan and Kamran. Two of the five fainted people were named as Tanveer and Khalid. Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a train while flying a kite near the railway tracks behind Auto Bhan Road, one of the city’s busiest commercial areas, on Thursday evening.

According to Edhi sources, the deceased child was identified as Rehan son of Bux Ali, was playing near the tracks when he was hit by a train.

The body was shifted to civil hospital by Edhi ambulance for necessary legal procedures.

It may be mentioned here that due to the densely populated area, such accidents frequently occur there, which requires the urgent effective safety measures.

Sukkur foils smuggling attempt worth Rs3-4 Crore

In a significant operation, security agencies in Sukkur, in collaboration with customs authorities on Thursday thwarted an attempt to smuggle goods valued between Rs 3-4 crore. The seized items are currently undergoing intense investigation. According to customs officials, two trucks have been taken to their custody for further investigation. This successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation in combating smuggling activities.