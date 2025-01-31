Unleashing the Surge of Terrorism

Amid rising political tensions, terrorism has once again spiralled out of control in Pakistan, posing a grave challenge for the government, law enforcement agencies, and the nation.

The resurgence of terrorism traces back to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, following the ousting of the Ashraf Ghani regime. Despite being eliminated from Pakistan in 2019 by our valiant security forces, terrorism has resurfaced, with top-tier leaders of the TTP finding safe havens in Afghanistan during military operations.

A significant misstep during the waning months of the PTI government was the release of hardened TTP militants, who were allowed to resettle in border areas after the US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan. Since then, a series of attacks by anti-state actors like the TTP, Daesh, and BLA have targeted security forces and civilians, particularly in Balochistan.

The incumbent government, formed after the February 2024 elections, has achieved significant progress in economic and diplomatic arenas, including reducing inflation from 34% to 9.6% and securing a $1.2 billion IMF package. However, economic progress depends on political stability, which is undermined by certain political factions.

The PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has used provincial resources to destabilise the country, prioritising political protests over public welfare. The party’s singular focus on securing the release of its founding chairman, facing corruption charges, reflects its lack of an agenda for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The post-May 9 scenario further discredited the PTI as it denied involvement in the violent incidents, despite overwhelming evidence. Its leadership continues to incite hostility against the government and state institutions, while orchestrating disinformation campaigns on social media.

To ensure the country’s peace and prosperity, the government and security institutions must deal decisively with these disruptive elements. Leniency in the past has emboldened them, but now is the time to enforce the rule of law with an unwavering resolve.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.