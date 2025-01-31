US teen shot dead by father over TikTok videos

QUETTA - A man who recently moved his family back to Pakistan from the US has confessed to killing his teenage daughter because he disapproved of her TikTok videos, police have told the BBC. Anwar ul-Haq was charged with murder after he admitted to shooting his daughter Hira in Quetta on Tuesday. He initially told investigators that unidentified men were behind the shooting. The father, who has US citizenship, said he found his daughter’s posts “objectionable”. Police said they were looking at all angles, including the possibility of an honour killing, which is not uncommon in the country. Hundreds of people - most of them women die in so-called honour killings in Pakistan each year, according to human rights groups. These killings are usually carried out by relatives who say they are acting in defence of their family’s honour. In the case of Hira Anwar, who was between 13 and 14 years old, a police spokesman said her family “had an objection to her dressing, lifestyle and social gathering”. The family lived in the US for 25 years and Hira started posting content on TikTok even before her family moved back to Pakistan. Investigators said they were in possession on her phone, which is locked. Her father’s brother-in-law was also arrested in connection with the killing, police said. If it is found to be an honour killing and they are found guilty, the men will face a mandatory life sentence - a change made to the law by Pakistan’s government in 2016. Previously, they could avoid a jail term if pardoned by the victim’s family. In 2023, an Italian court handed a Pakistani couple life sentences for killing their 18-year-old daughter because she refused an arranged marriage. The year before, the brother of Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch was acquitted of murdering her on appeal. He had earlier been sentenced to life in prison after confessing to the 2016 killing, saying it was because the star had brought shame on the family.