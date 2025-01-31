Friday, January 31, 2025
US woman causes scene in Karachi amid marriage controversy

Web Desk
12:58 PM | January 31, 2025
Regional, Karachi

Onya Andrew Robinson, a US citizen who traveled to Pakistan to marry her 19-year-old Karachi-based lover, caused a commotion inside a moving ambulance, leading to traffic disruption on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Reports indicate that Robinson was transferred from Tipu Sultan police station to the Chhipa Welfare Head Office after guest houses refused to accommodate her. However, on Friday morning, while being transported back to the police station in an NGO’s ambulance, she abruptly exited the moving vehicle and ran onto the road.

Refusing to go to the police station, she attempted to board a rickshaw, but the vehicle broke down shortly after she got inside. Once repaired, the rickshaw continued its journey, but the incident had already attracted a large crowd near Nursery.

In a separate incident, Robinson re-entered the guest house where she had been staying, claiming her diamond ring had been stolen. She demanded its return, but the guest house administration denied finding any such item in her room.

Robinson, who hails from New York, reportedly came to Pakistan in October 2024 to marry the teenager. However, his parents objected to the union due to the significant age gap. After the young man abandoned her at the airport, Robinson alleged she was left stranded for seven days, with her visa expiring in the meantime.

Web Desk

