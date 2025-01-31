US woman stranded in Karachi after failed relationship

A 33-year-old US woman, Onya Andrew Robinson, has caused a stir in Karachi after her teenage online lover, Nidal Memon, 19, allegedly abandoned her before her arrival at his residence.

Onya claimed that she had converted to Islam and married Nidal, with plans to settle in Dubai. However, she alleged that he disappeared, leaving her stranded.

Refusing an offer to return to the US, Onya reached Nidal’s residential building but was unable to meet him. She reportedly stayed in the parking area, waiting for him.

As guest houses refused to accommodate her, she was later moved to the Tipu Sultan police station and then to Chhipa Welfare Organisation's head office.

Officials revealed that Onya has been in Pakistan since October 2024, and her visa has expired. She claimed to have remained stranded for seven days after being left at the airport.