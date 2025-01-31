Usman Khawaja’s double ton, Inglis’ debut century power Australia to 654-6d as Sri Lanka struggle at 44-3

GALLE - Usman Khawaja’s career-best double century and Josh Inglis’ debut ton propelled Australia to a commanding position in the first Test against Sri Lanka as the tourists declared at a record 654-6. In response, Sri Lanka crumbled to 44-3 by stumps on day two at Galle, trailing by a massive 610 runs.

Australia, electing to bat first, capitalized on a flat surface with Khawaja leading the charge. His monumental 232-run knock, spanning 352 deliveries and featuring 16 fours and a six, saw him become the first Australian to score a double hundred on Sri Lankan soil. His remarkable innings, coupled with a 266-run third-wicket stand with Steve Smith (141), put Australia in firm control of the game. Resuming the day at 330-2, Khawaja and Smith continued to frustrate the Sri Lankan bowlers with their disciplined and patient approach. Khawaja reached his milestone double century with a single off Prabath Jayasuriya, celebrating by removing his helmet, raising his bat, and kissing the ground as teammates and spectators applauded his historic feat.

Smith, standing in as captain for Pat Cummins, not only scored 141 but also surpassed the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, becoming just the fourth Australian to achieve the milestone. After Smith’s dismissal, debutant Josh Inglis seized the moment, crafting an attacking century in just 90 balls. His 146-run partnership with Khawaja further wore down the Sri Lankan attack before Jayasuriya had the opener caught behind. Inglis fell soon after his hundred, offering a catch to short cover. Alex Carey (46*) and Mitchell Starc (19*) added useful runs before Smith declared the innings in the final session. For Sri Lanka, Jayasuriya (3-193) and Jeffrey Vandersay (3-182) shared the wickets, but their bowlers toiled for 154 overs, struggling to contain Australia’s aggressive batting. With a massive total looming over them, Sri Lanka’s top order faltered early. Matthew Kuhnemann struck in his first over, trapping Oshada Fernando lbw for seven. Mitchell Starc then had Dimuth Karunaratne caught at gully for the same score.

The hosts’ struggles deepened when veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon removed former captain Angelo Mathews for eight, courtesy of a brilliant diving catch by Travis Head at short leg. Sri Lanka were reeling at 36-3 before bad light and rain ended play early. At the close of play, Dinesh Chandimal (9*) and Kamindu Mendis (13*) were at the crease, tasked with the daunting challenge of salvaging Sri Lanka’s innings against a potent Australian attack. “Australia has a mammoth total on the board. We just need to bat as long as possible, focus on building partnerships, and take one session at a time,” said Vandersay, reflecting on Sri Lanka’s steep challenge.

Scores in Brief

SRI LANKA 44-3 (Kamindu 13*, Chandimal 9*, Lyon 1-7) trail AUSTRALIA 654-6d (Khawaja 232, Smith 141, Inglis 102, Head 57, Vandersay 3-182, Jayasuriya 3-193) by 610 runs.