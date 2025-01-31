Vehicles’ purchase process halted till complete review: FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial on Thursday announced that the procurement process for the purchase of 1,010 vehicles for its officers would be halted until a full review of the process is completed.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwala discussed the matter of purchase of 1,010 vehicles by the FBR. Senator Faisal Vawda raised alarms over the procurement process, alleging that “the company to which the order was given was raided.” He further claimed that FBR officers had threatened his life, identifying individuals involved in the threats. “FBR officers have threatened to kill me... Ali Saleh Hayat, Shahid Soomro, and Dr Hayat Siddiqui threatened me,” said Senator Vawda.

In response to these serious allegations, Chairman FBR, pledged that a high-level investigation would be conducted. “Strict action will be taken against those involved in it,” he said, emphasizing that the committee should send the matter to the FIA for further investigation. He also announced that the procurement process for the vehicles would be halted until a full review of the process is completed.

Senator Mandviwala stressed the importance of transparency in the procurement process and called for the PEPRA Board to review the vehicle purchases in line with procurement rules. “Procurement cannot be done without PEPRA rules,” he stated.

A significant portion of the meeting centered around the ongoing training programs for FBR officers, which have been in place for over 20 years. Senator Saleem Mandviwala questioned the effectiveness of these training programs. During the meeting, the committee was briefed on Pakistan’s current revenue shortfall of Rs 384 billion for the first half of the fiscal year. The FBR collected Rs 5,624 billion in taxes, falling short of the targeted Rs 6,008 billion. The tax-to-GDP ratio has risen to 10.8% in the second quarter, up from 9.5% in the first quarter, although it remains below the IMF-agreed target of 13.6% by the end of the program. By comparison, India’s tax-to-GDP ratio stands at 18%.

Senator Mandviwala expressed concerns over FBR’s handling of sales tax collection, stating, “Many times, we have asked the FBR to collect sales tax on goods, but the people of FBR opposed it.” Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb responded by highlighting ongoing reforms, including a move to simplify income tax forms for salaried individuals and a push for transparency in tax collection through technological innovations like the faceless system in Customs.

Minister Aurangzeb also discussed the government’s intention to separate tax policy from FBR operations in the next financial year, aiming to ease the burden on the salaried class. “We are taking steps to keep the tax form simple and easy,” he added, noting that 60-70% of employees are not subject to the super tax. The committee also discussed the possibility of converting certain taxes into a carbon tax, a proposal raised by Senator Sherry Rahman. While the finance minister acknowledged the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework, which includes climate and carbon concerns, some members, including Senator Farooq H. Naik, raised concerns about the impact of a carbon tax on inflation and its effect on the poor.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb clarified that gas prices for the Captive Power Plant had been reduced to Rs. 3,500, and that 1,100 out of 5,600 industrial units had expanded their operations in the last year.

The committee also stressed the need for reforms to reduce the administrative burden on taxpayers, while ensuring that tax collection remains efficient and fair.

The committee recommended to send several matters, including the vehicle procurement issue, to the FIA.

The session, which was attended by Senators Sherry Rahman, Manzoor Ahmed, Syed Shibli Faraz, Fesal Vawda, Farooq Hamid Naek, Mohsin Aziz, and Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, discussed several key issues related to fiscal policies, the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and controversial procurement practices.