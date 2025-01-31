Weaving trust, catalyzing willingness

Exercise Aman is poised to begin soon, marking the 9th edition of this significant biennial event, which has been held in Karachi since 2007.

Over the years, much has been discussed about the exercise, but it’s important to ask: what does it truly accomplish that matters on a regional or global scale? One might argue that there are numerous other multinational maritime exercises, such as RIMPAC, Kakadu, Malabar, IMDEX, Komodo and Joint Warrior, which also involve the participation of multiple nations. So what makes Exercise Aman distinct? While it shares similarities with these high-profile exercises, the key difference lies in its unparalleled ability to provide a platform that brings together diverse nations. The true impact of Exercise Aman is not just in the naval drills or intellectual discourse, but in its power to unite countries with varying geopolitical interests and military orientations. It’s rare to see China, Russia, the United States and Iran side-by-side anywhere else. This gathering of such disparate powers on one platform is not only rare but essential in today’s complex global landscape, creating opportunities for dialogue, understanding and cooperation where it would not normally exist.

As I previously discussed in my Op-Ed, ‘United by tides, knotted by oceans,’ published in The Nation on November 5, 2024, navies have the ability to come ‘closer and operate together,’ irrespective of political barriers that may at times seem hard to transcend. Exercise Aman, in my perspective, could be thought of paving way for ‘weaving trust’ and ‘catalyzing willingness’ for ‘greater maritime cooperation.’ Because this is what is mostly needed for the current and emerging challenges and not the hardcore naval warfare tactics, which basically are essential for fighting traditional wars. Aman is not about fighting wars, but about finding ways to keep the seas securer, safer and freer.

‘Weaving trust’ in the context of Exercise Aman is a deliberate process of building relationships that are strong, resilient and enduring. Each participating nation contributes a thread to a fabric of mutual understanding, respect and collaboration. Trust is weaved as navies from diverse geopolitical backgrounds once gather at one place. For example, during the AMAN-21 exercise, over 45 countries, including the US, China and Russia, came together despite their stark strategic differences. Another constituent of weaving trust is the interoperability. We often think in technical terms when we refer to ‘interoperability,’ but it has a human dimension too. Aman facilitates trust-building by allowing naval professionals from different navies to work side by side, sharing best practices and developing a mutual understanding of operating procedures. This is human interoperability.

