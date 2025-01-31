White Bridge Mining signs gold exploration deal

White Bridge Mining, led by prominent U.S. investor Gentry Beach, has signed a groundbreaking agreement with Apex Energy to explore and develop Placer Gold deposits in Pakistan.

This milestone deal is a major step toward unlocking Pakistan’s vast mineral wealth, estimated at over $50 trillion, and integrating the country into global critical mineral supply chains. The agreement underscores growing international confidence in Pakistan’s mining sector, paving the way for advanced exploration, sustainable extraction, and long-term economic growth.

Gentry Beach, a leading investor in strategic resource development, highlighted the significance of the investment, stating: “Pakistan is home to extraordinary mineral wealth, and our investment is a commitment to unlocking its full potential through responsible mining and global partnerships. This is a transformative opportunity for Pakistan to become a key supplier in the critical minerals sector for the U.S., while also driving economic growth and technological advancement.”

This collaboration could potentially align with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Trusted Partner Program, which aims to secure and diversify critical mineral supply chains in key global markets.

With the rising global demand for rare earth elements (REEs) and strategic metals, Pakistan’s resource potential presents a significant opportunity to enhance supply chain resilience and develop a stable, independent mineral economy. The country’s rich deposits of placer gold, REEs, and other high-value minerals position it as a vital player in the global mining industry.

The agreement is expected to introduce modern mining technologies and sustainable extraction practices, ensuring responsible resource development while maximizing economic returns. Additionally, the initiative will create thousands of high-value jobs, establish advanced mineral processing facilities, and strengthen Pakistan’s strategic trade partnerships with key global markets.

This investment reaffirms White Bridge Mining’s commitment to responsible investment, cutting-edge mining technologies, and high-value job creation, further solidifying Pakistan’s role in the future of the global minerals industry.