Workshop on Mortality Surveillance System ends

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH), has successfully concluded a two-day consultative workshop on the implementation of the Mortality Surveillance System.

Dr Saleem, In-Charge of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Director DHIS, emphasized that KP is the first province to take concrete steps in adopting the Mortality Surveillance Framework. Health facility-based mortality reporting will now be conducted through the Integrated Disease Surveillance system.

“The post-COVID-19 era has made this initiative essential, as causes of death during outbreaks often remain unclear or misrepresented. This system will ensure accurate reporting and record-keeping,” Dr Saleem stated. The new framework will provide precise estimates of deaths from communicable and non-communicable diseases, aiding the Health Department in making data-driven decisions for disease prevention and outbreak control.

As part of the strategy, a Training of Trainers (ToT) program will be launched in collaboration with the NIH, with trained professionals responsible for educating healthcare staff across districts on the new mortality surveillance system.