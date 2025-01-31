Friday, January 31, 2025
Workshop on Mortality Surveillance System ends

Our Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH), has successfully concluded a two-day consultative workshop on the implementation of the Mortality Surveillance System.  

Dr Saleem, In-Charge of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Director DHIS, emphasized that KP is the first province to take concrete steps in adopting the Mortality Surveillance Framework. Health facility-based mortality reporting will now be conducted through the Integrated Disease Surveillance system.  

“The post-COVID-19 era has made this initiative essential, as causes of death during outbreaks often remain unclear or misrepresented. This system will ensure accurate reporting and record-keeping,” Dr Saleem stated. The new framework will provide precise estimates of deaths from communicable and non-communicable diseases, aiding the Health Department in making data-driven decisions for disease prevention and outbreak control.  

As part of the strategy, a Training of Trainers (ToT) program will be launched in collaboration with the NIH, with trained professionals responsible for educating healthcare staff across districts on the new mortality surveillance system.

Our Staff Reporter

