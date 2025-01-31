‘World’s largest cargo ship with sails’ now accepting passengers

PARIS - Described as world’s largest cargo ship with sails, the Artemis docked in New York on Monday afternoon after a 32-day journey from the port of Les Havre in northern France. It unloaded around 1,000 tons of French liqueur, champagne, Vilebrequin swimsuits, Bonne Maman jam – and four passengers. They were part of a test run by French startup TransOceanic Wind Transport (TOWT), which has just opened up cabins on its fleet of cargo ships, inaugurated last year, to members of the public looking for a greener route across the Atlantic. With 52-meter-tall (170 feet) carbon masts and a whopping 2,100 square meters (23,000 square feet) of sail surface, these ships travel at an average of 11 nautical miles per hour, sometimes reaching as high as 17 when the winds are in their favor. In comparison, an engine-powered container ship travels at an average of around 14 nautical miles per hour. Although equipped with a backup diesel engine used for steering into port, TOWT estimates that its ships reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by more than 90% compared to cargo vessels that use fossil fuels. And they pale in comparison to airplane emissions: “Our carbon footprint is between five and 10 kilos (per person), compared to around a ton of CO2 if you get a plane (from Paris to NY),” says TOWT’s CEO, Guillaume Le Grand. With more and more people choosing not to fly due to climate change, Le Grand noticed an increased demand for low-carbon travel.

While trains are a popular alternative overland, he saw a gap in the market for transatlantic routes. “If you want to go to America and don’t want to emit any carbon emissions, two months ago, you had to swim or take a small sailboat like Greta Thunberg did,” Le Grand joked, referring to Thunberg’s 2019 voyage from the UK to New York to attend a UN climate conference. “Now, with us, you can come with your family and stay in really decent cabins.” In each ship, there will be up to six double cabins available to passengers, who share the vessel with seven or so crew members, while hundreds of pallets of goods are stored in the holds. TOWT plans to roll out a regular service on its two operational ships, Anemos and Artemis, from March, offering trips between France, the US, Colombia, Brazil and the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe. The company has six more vessels under construction, and by 2027, it hopes to offer weekly departures across its fleet.

Not a cruise ship

Still, the ship’s primary purpose is to get cargo from A to B. “It’s a passage,” Le Grand stresses, “you’re certainly not coming on a cruise vessel.”

The cabins are simple: a paneled room with bunks or twin beds, a desk, a wardrobe and portholes. And while there is a communal area with bookshelves crammed with French classics and more, there is little other entertainment available, besides perhaps some yoga on the deck and the occasional workshop from a crew member, on marine knots or astronomical navigation.