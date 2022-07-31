Share:

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) has de­vised a comprehensive duty plan to deal with any emergency situation during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Ha­ram. During a meeting here on Saturday, Dis­trict Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Ehtisham Wahla checked duty plan and said that entire res­cue staff had been out on alert in addition to canceling their leaves to deal with emergencies during Muharram, es­pecially on Ashura day. He said that 52 rescue posts had been estab­lished in different parts of the city on the routes of mourning processions and near the sites of Mu­harram majalis. More than 700 rescuers would perform duty during the first Ashra (ten days) of Muharram-ul-Haram, whereas ambulances, fire vehicles, mobile-bike ambulances and other vehicles would also re­main available round-the-clock for any rescue operation, he added.