4 persons drown

ATTOCK - Four of a family includ­ing three sisters and their brother drowned in river In­dus. They had gone for picnic along with their relatives on the bank of river Indus when unknowingly went into deep waters and drowned. All were residents of village Haji Shah. Those drowned include 15 years old Aamir Khan s/o Shahzada Khan and his three sisters ageing 22, 20 and 18 years. Divers of Rescue 1122 made hec­tic efforts for three hours to retrieve the dead bodies but could not succeed. A spokes­man of Rescue 1122 At­tock told this journalist that search operation has been suspended be-cause of dark­ness and will be resumed on Monday morning. It is worth mentioning that bathing and swiming in river Indus has been banned by District govt Attock but to no use as im­plementation on this order could not be done and peo­ple are also not cooperating putting their lives at stake.