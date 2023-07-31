4 persons drown

ATTOCK - Four of a family including three sisters and their brother drowned in river Indus. They had gone for picnic along with their relatives on the bank of river Indus when unknowingly went into deep waters and drowned. All were residents of village Haji Shah. Those drowned include 15 years old Aamir Khan s/o Shahzada Khan and his three sisters ageing 22, 20 and 18 years. Divers of Rescue 1122 made hectic efforts for three hours to retrieve the dead bodies but could not succeed. A spokesman of Rescue 1122 Attock told this journalist that search operation has been suspended be-cause of darkness and will be resumed on Monday morning. It is worth mentioning that bathing and swiming in river Indus has been banned by District govt Attock but to no use as implementation on this order could not be done and people are also not cooperating putting their lives at stake.