Acknowledging brilliance of talented youth

ISLAMABAD - Brilliant youth excelling in education and research provide as a backbone for any nation and its economy as they take strides in different arenas of life competing regionally and internationally to develop a strong base.

Their acknowledgment in the form of equipping them with the latest research techniques and gadgets pave the way for them to be compatible with international standards and capture more and more slots at universities abroad.

As many poor students who win laurels in studies were hit by abject poverty and lacking the latest equipment to compete in the world market, therefore the PML-N government has revived the Laptop Scheme for the outstanding students by allocating Rs 10 billion in budget 2023-24.

This amount would be spent to provide 100,000 high-quality latest laptops to talented students of public sector universities studying all degree programs including BS (16 Years), MS/ MPhil (18 Years), and PhD under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

Laptops’ share is calculated on an enrollment basis in each degree program as the scheme announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif aims at facilitating outstanding students to continue higher studies and earn a respectable living.

“In this era of latest learning techniques, laptops, and smart gadgets have an important role in building a knowledge economy and creating massive job opportunities for youth,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Commenting on the scheme, she informed that the laptop scheme which was halted by the previous PTI government, has been revived with plans to distribute 100,000 laptops among talented students. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has successfully executed two such schemes in the past by following strict criteria to ensure transparency.

According to an HEC official, the program would benefit the students who are enrolled in any fiveyear program after June 30, 2018, and before June 30, 2023, while for the four-year program, the students must had been enrolled after June 30, 2019, and before June 30, 2023.

“Merit is strictly observed to distribute laptops among students of all degree programs including BS (16 Years), MS/ MPhil (18 Years) and PhD,” he said.