Acting Governor visits MPA Aslam Abro  

KARACHI - Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani visited the residence of MPA- Sindh Aslam Abro in Jacobabad and condoled with him over the killing of his brother and nephew. He offered fateha for the departed souls and prayed for their higher place in Jannah, a communiqué said here on Sunday. Acting Governor condoles death of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani condoled the death of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer with his sons at his residence in Jacobabad.

According to a Governor House communiqué here on Sunday, Agha Siraj Durrani expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwer with Mir Adam Khan Panhwer, former MPA Mir Orangzaib Khan Panhwer, Mir Changaiz Khan Panhwer, Mir Taimor Khan Panhwer and Mir Suleman Khan Panhwer. He also offered ‘fateha’ for the departed soul.