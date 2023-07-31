Akbar Niazi Hospital participates in book launch ceremony held by Radio Pakistan, NSU

ISLAMABAD - Dr. Areej Neyazi, Imran Ali Ghouri attended the ceremony with DG Radio Pakistan, DG National Police Academy and VC National Skills University
Government Officials and Healthcare, Education Leaders Laud ANTH/ IMDC’s Contributions to Healthcare and Medical Education
In recognition of excellence in healthcare and medical education, Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) and Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) were invited to participate in a graceful book launch event which was organized by Pakistan Broadcast Corporation, National Skills University Islama-bad, and Cholistan Development Council Bahawalpur, to unveil the book titled “Rafaqaton Ka Safar” written by the established author Farooq Ahmad Khan.
The ceremony, held at National Skills University, was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including DG Radio Pakistan Muhammad Tahir Hasan as the Chief Guest, and Vice Chancellor NSU Prof. Dr. Mukhtar, who presided over the ceremony. DG Police Academy Dr. Sohail Habib Tajik and Director ANTH Dr. Areej Neyazi were the guests of honor, adding to the significance of the occasion. Notably, Imran Ali Ghouri, the Head of ANTH/ IMDC Communications, Rana Nisar, The Group Head of Regulato-ry Affairs, PARCO, were also in attendance.
During the ceremony, the outstanding contributions of ANTH and IMDC in the fields of healthcare and medical education were heartily acknowledged by the DG Radio Pakistan and VC NSU. ANTH, in partic-ular, received praise for its remarkable implementation of the government’s Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP), which has brought significant benefits to thousands of needy patients from various regions, in-cluding Punjab, KP, Kashmir, and Islamabad.
The notables also lauded the visionary leadership of ANTH/ IMDC Chairman, Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, and CEO Yasir Khan Niazi, for their invaluable contributions to Pakistan’s healthcare and educa-tion sectors.
Dr. Sohail Habib Tajik, a renowned government official of high repute, particularly expressed his inter-est in academic activities and education sector. Dr. Areej Neyazi and Imran Ali Ghouri invited Dr. Tajik and VC NSU to visit ANTH/ IMDC and interact with medical, dental, nursing and allied health sciences students and their faculty sharing their valued experiences and knowledge with them. In the spirit of collaboration and progress, VC NSU and Dr. Tajik expressed their desire to work closely with ANTH and IMDC in the future.
Dr. Areej Neyazi and DG Radio Pakistan distributed souvenirs and commemorative shields among prominent personalities and the book’s author, Farooq Ahmad Khan. Additionally, a captivating docu-mentary on the “Cholistan Award” was screened, adding an artistic touch to the ceremony.