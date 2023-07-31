Akbar Niazi Hospital participates in book launch ceremony held by Radio Pakistan, NSU

ISLAMABAD - Dr. Areej Neyazi, Imran Ali Ghouri attended the ceremony with DG Radio Pakistan, DG Na­tional Police Academy and VC National Skills University

Government Officials and Healthcare, Education Leaders Laud ANTH/ IMDC’s Contribu­tions to Healthcare and Medical Education

In recognition of excellence in healthcare and medical edu­cation, Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) and Islam­abad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) were invited to partici­pate in a graceful book launch event which was organized by Pakistan Broadcast Corpora­tion, National Skills University Islama-bad, and Cholistan De­velopment Council Bahawal­pur, to unveil the book titled “Rafaqaton Ka Safar” written by the established author Farooq Ahmad Khan.

The ceremony, held at Nation­al Skills University, was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including DG Radio Paki­stan Muhammad Tahir Hasan as the Chief Guest, and Vice Chan­cellor NSU Prof. Dr. Mukhtar, who presided over the ceremo­ny. DG Police Academy Dr. Sohail Habib Tajik and Director ANTH Dr. Areej Neyazi were the guests of honor, adding to the signifi­cance of the occasion. Notably, Imran Ali Ghouri, the Head of ANTH/ IMDC Communications, Rana Nisar, The Group Head of Regulato-ry Affairs, PARCO, were also in attendance.

During the ceremony, the out­standing contributions of ANTH and IMDC in the fields of health­care and medical education were heartily acknowledged by the DG Radio Pakistan and VC NSU. ANTH, in partic-ular, re­ceived praise for its remarkable implementation of the govern­ment’s Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP), which has brought sig­nificant benefits to thousands of needy patients from various regions, in-cluding Punjab, KP, Kashmir, and Islamabad.

The notables also lauded the visionary leadership of ANTH/ IMDC Chairman, Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, and CEO Yasir Khan Niazi, for their in­valuable contributions to Paki­stan’s healthcare and educa-tion sectors.

Dr. Sohail Habib Tajik, a re­nowned government official of high repute, particularly ex­pressed his inter-est in academ­ic activities and education sec­tor. Dr. Areej Neyazi and Imran Ali Ghouri invited Dr. Tajik and VC NSU to visit ANTH/ IMDC and interact with medical, den­tal, nursing and allied health sciences students and their faculty sharing their valued ex­periences and knowledge with them. In the spirit of collabora­tion and progress, VC NSU and Dr. Tajik expressed their desire to work closely with ANTH and IMDC in the future.

Dr. Areej Neyazi and DG Radio Pakistan distributed souvenirs and commemorative shields among prominent personali­ties and the book’s author, Fa­rooq Ahmad Khan. Addition­ally, a captivating docu-mentary on the “Cholistan Award” was screened, adding an artistic touch to the ceremony.