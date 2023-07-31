Monday, July 31, 2023
All routes restored in Karachi after Muharram processions

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-All closed routes in Karachi, which were taken for the security of the prime processions of Muharram 9 and Muharram 10, have now been reopened on Sunday.
Containers that had been placed at key locations, including MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, Regal Chowk, Preedy Street, Tower, and surrounding areas, were removed by the authorities. This allowed for the smooth restoration of normal traffic flow in these critical areas.
Moreover, MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, and Corridor 3 inbound and outbound routes have been fully reopened to the public.

OUR STAFF REPORT

