August will shape political course of country: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the first week of August will be very important as political course of the country will be set. Taking to social media website Twitter on Sunday, he said they [PDM] are stuck and finding no way out. Rashid said that the govt did nothing during its 15-month reign. “What miracles will it do in the last week,” he questioned. Despite getting a diplomatic passport for his brother, he PM Shehbaz could not bring him back in 15 months. “God knows in what condition he (Nawaz Sharif) is, and when he will be back,” he added. The former federal minister said that speed with which Ishaq Dar was launched [as finance minister], was a trailer and the film was not approved by censor board. Now, they have given five names [for the office of caretaker prime minster] but censor board will not approve them. Raja Riaz can also play his part, he continued. Rashid said in August the 85-member cabinet will be gone. September will be cruel. Political parties who have been undergoing wear and tear, will remain directionless, he stated. The former minister castigated Premier Shehbaz Sharif for opening of plenty of new projects in last week of his rule.