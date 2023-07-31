Monday, July 31, 2023
Balochistan Governor condemns Bajaur convention blast

Staff Reporter
July 31, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA   -   Balochistan Governor Ma­lik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and in­jured of innocent political activists in the blast that oc­curred in JUI’s convention in Bajaur. The Governor Balo­chistan, in a message issued here on Sunday said that terrorism is a scourge, and it has become very impor­tant to get to the bottom of it and eradicate it completely. While praying for the for­giveness of the dead politi­cal workers and the speedy recovery of the injured, Governor Balochistan said that in this difficult time, we share the grief of all the be­reaved families equally.

Staff Reporter

