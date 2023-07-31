Bank Alfalah launches #GreenWayForward by planting 15,000 mangrove trees

KARACHI - Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, has initiated a #GreenWayForward, a plantation drive with World Wide Fund for Nature Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan), a leading organisation that works on ecosystem conservation. This collaborative effort aims to contribute to the reforestation of mangroves and improve natural resource management in Pakistan. WWF-Pakistan has been at the forefront of environmental conservation since 1970, and together with Bank Alfalah, they plan to plant a minimum of 15,000 saplings at the Wetlands in Sandspit, Karachi, symbolising the total number of employees at the Bank. In addition to the planting initiative, WWF-Pakistan will provide comprehensive post-care for the saplings for one year. This includes regular monitoring and the replacement of the planted saplings, ensuring long-term sustainability. The plantation of 15,000 mangrove trees signifies a monumental step towards safeguarding Karachi’s coastal ecosystem. The Mangroves of Sindh’s coastal zone are extensive, covering about 600,000 hectares. They play a pivotal role in mitigating the impacts of climate change, acting as a natural barrier against erosion, storm surges, and coastal flooding. Moreover, these coastal forests support exceptional biodiversity by serving as vital habitats for various plant and animal species. The #GreenWayForward plantation drive with WWF aims to increase the forest cover of mangroves as it demonstrates Bank Alfalah’s commitment to ensure a greener tomorrow. Bank Alfalah has taken a promising step towards sustainability by pledging to plant 100,000 trees across Pakistan by the year 2030. This ambitious initiative showcases the bank’s dedication to environmental conservation and combating climate change. They aim to promote a tripartite partnership between the government, civil society, and the public-private sector to work towards a greener environment and a sustainable nation collaboratively. “Corporate partnerships play a vital role in advancing our conservation efforts and building a sustainable future. We appreciate the support of our corporate partners in driving initiatives that contribute to environmental sustainability. Together, we can address the challenges of climate change and work towards preserving our precious ecosystems for future generations. With this, we are constructing resilient coastal ecosystems to create a sustainable future,” said Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan.