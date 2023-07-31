Building Climate Resilience

Pakistan’s recent launch of the seven-year National Adaptation Plan (NAP) marks an essential milestone in tackling the adverse effects of climate change. This comprehensive document not only guides policymaking but also underscores the urgency of addressing the threats that Pakistan faces. As the country witnessed the loss of over 170 lives during the recent summer rains and floods, the significance of the NAP in safeguarding lives and creating a sustainable future cannot be overstated.

The NAP encompasses various sectors crucial to Pakistan’s climate resilience, such as water, agriculture, forestry, coastal areas, biodiversity, and vulnerable ecosystems. By prioritising water, food, and energy security, the plan aims to minimise the repercussions of natural disasters on the economy, human life, health, and property. For instance, the focus on water conservation includes improved irrigation techniques, infrastructure refurbishment, real-time monitoring, and a reliable water resources assessment. Such measures will enhance efficiency, transparency, and equitable water distribution.

To enhance agricultural productivity and ensure farmers’ resilience, the government plans to develop robust risk management systems, promote cultivation of heat and drought-resistant crops, provide a favorable financial environment, and encourage energy-efficient farm mechanisation. These initiatives will improve yields, labor efficiency, and the livelihoods of farmers, positioning agriculture as a robust sector in the face of climate change. The NAP also recognises the need for disaster preparedness, human health, forestry, biodiversity, gender, and urban resilience. This holistic approach will foster adaptive capacity, integrate climate change adaptation into policies, programs, and activities, and enhance development planning processes.

While the government’s performance in various domains leaves much to be desired, it has demonstrated a relatively better approach towards climate change. However, the success of the NAP lies in its meticulous implementation and continuity. Missteps and interruptions could reverse the progress achieved, which Pakistan cannot afford. To secure resilience, it is vital to maintain political will, allocate appropriate resources, and ensure a streamlined framework for implementation across all sectors. The government must remain steadfast in implementing the plan fully and ensuring its continuity, as the consequences of inaction are too dire to overlook.