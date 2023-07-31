CM directs to expedite pace of work at Gujranwala-Sialkot Link Motorway Project

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday inspected the Gujranwala link project with the Lahore-Sialkot Mo­torway and directed to expedite work ensuring high quality of construction. He further directed that additional resourc­es should be utilized to complete the project in the stipulated period of time. Mohsin Naqvi also visited the under con­struction roads of Gujranwala Motorway link road project. The CM issued neces­sary directions to the concerned officials to complete the project in the stipulated period of time. The CM was informed during the briefing that issues causing obstructing in early construction of the project worth Rs 11 billion have been re­solved in a nice manner. The dual carpet­ed road stretching 15.2 KM long will pro­vide excellent access to the motorway. All resources are being utilized to complete the project within 90 days. With the lat­est travel facilities, time and fuel will be saved along with lessening of traffic rush on the GT road. The officials of FWO gave a briefing to CM Mohsin Naqvi about the project. While talking with the media persons, he said that this project will be completed in the stipulated period of time despite rains. He said work was slightly delayed due to rains but it will be completed after working day-and-night. Gujranwala will soon be linked with the Motorway, he added. Replying to a question, he said that holding of elec­tions was the job of Election Commission and elections will be held whenever ECP announces. Mohsin Naqvi said that a shuttle service had been started between both the hospitals of Gujranwala. He said the shortage of HR will soon be fulfilled in the hospitals. To another question, the CM said that the initial investigation of Islamia University Bahawalpur incident had been completed and those respon­sible will be given stern punishment. If needed then judicial inquiry will also be conducted. The police have been fully empowered, he said. Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, Commission­er Gujranwala Division, RPO Gujranwala, Secretary C&W, Deputy Commissioner, DPO and other officers were also pres­ent on the occasion. CM Mohsin Naqvi also took an aerial view of Gujranwala Motorway link road project. CM Mohsin Naqvi also took an aerial view of 15 KM long link road from Wandu Interchange upto Benazir Chowk and witnessed vari­ous sections of under construction Gu­jranwala Motorway link road project. CM issued directions to Secretary C&W on the spot in this regard. Provincial Minis­ter Bilal Afzal and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also accompanied him.