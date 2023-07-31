CM expresses happiness over graduation of first batch of BCSA

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed his happiness on the graduation of the first batch of Balochistan Civil Service Academy (BCSA). “The aim of establishing the academy was to increase the capabilities and capacity of the officers of Balochistan,” he said on Sunday. It was of fundamental importance in the department that by pro­viding modern training fa­cilities to the officers, their skills can be brought to the development of the country and the province. He con­gratulated the DG Civil Ser­vice Academy Balochistan Dr. Hafeez Jamali and his team as saying, “I hope that BCSA will continue its success in the future as well. The Chief Minister also congratulated the participating officers of MCMC. The participating of­ficers of the course will use their skills for the welfare of the people and the province and will use the training ac­quired during the course in practice, he emphasized.