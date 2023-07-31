Monday, July 31, 2023
CM Naqvi condemns blast in Bajaur

MATEEN HAIDER
July 31, 2023
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi strongly con­demned blast on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Workers Convention at Khar in the area of Bajaur. In his mes­sage on Sunday, he expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast. He ex­pressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons and prayed for an early recovery of the injured. Naqvi said the Pun­jab government equally shared the grief of the heirs of the de­ceased persons. Those playing with the lives of innocent peo­ple did not deserve to be called human beings, he added. He said that the nation was fully united against terrorism and this scourge would be eradicat­ed with the power of unity.

