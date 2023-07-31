Commissioner directs for launching awareness campaign about Smog Rules 2023

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Divi­sion Liaquat Ali Chatta on Sun­day directed the authorities concerned to launch a thorough public awareness campaign about Smog Rules 2023 and all-out ef­forts should be made to ensure full implementation of the Rules.

The Government of Punjab had implemented Smog Rules 2023 across the province from June 06 this year, he said and directed the departments con­cerned to raise awareness about the rules. The smog rules pro­hibit the use of weak engines, burning of solid waste and tires, he said adding, the kilns without zigzag technology and factories creating pollution would not be allowed to work.

Burning of crop residues and smoke emitting vehicles are strictly prohibited under the rules, the Commissioner added.

Violation of the rules could re­sult in immediate closure of the business, fine up to one million rupees and registration of FIRs agaisnt the violators, Liaquat Ali Chatta said. He also directed the departments concerned to ac­tively participate in the planta­tion campaign to pre-vent smog and control diseases spread as a result of this air pollution.

He said, “Trees are a precious gift of nature which beautify the environment and they are also natural factories of oxygen. With the help of the plants, not only the natural environment can be maintained, but also the severity of natural disasters can be reduced.”