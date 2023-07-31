Monday, July 31, 2023
Delaying election for holding new census not possible: Kaira

July 31, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Advi­sor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Za­man Kaira Sunday said that it would not be possible to delay elections on the basis of holding a new ‘Census’ by demanding establishing new parties. Talking to a private news channel, Kaira said the process of electoral reforms was already started and the Election Commission was busy in the preparation of conducting elections at its specific time and period. Replying to a question, he said that delaying elections would not be favorable for the country’s stability and PML-N was also not in favor to delay the process at any cost. “The caretaker setup has a huge responsibility to run a country in an appropri­ate manner,” he added. Kaira said that even the issuance of the notification about new census would not stop the process of elections. “In the caretaker setup, politicians need to come and participate in it and perform with a huge responsibility. As most of the politicians are performing their responsibilities beyond the limits, however the coun­try’s stability lies in the Con­stitution and rule of law”, he concluded.

