DG Agri inspects peach orchards in Swat

Malakand - Director General Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jan Muhammad Khan visited Malakand Division, especially Swat Tehsil Barikot to inspect various peach orchards in Swat.

The DG accompanied by Agriculture Officer Jawad Ali reviewed fruit fly traps, met the owners of different orchards and informed them about the importance of free fruit fly traps.

Jan Muhammad Khan said traps provide protection against fruit flies for ten years which will end the wastage of fruits and vegetables and increase the economic prosperity of the farmers.

He directed Agriculture Officer to solve the problems of the farmers at their doorsteps.

The farmers, landlords and gardeners thanked the Department of Agriculture and Director General for a project of fruit fly traps