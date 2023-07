KARACHI - A woman and her daughter died in a tragic accident in Karachi on Saturday. According to the rescue sources, the victim family was going on a motorcycle near Parana Golimar when their bike fell down. A dumper ran over both the woman and her daughter, killing them on the spot. Later, the woman was identified as Nagina (30) and her daughter Urmish (5). Police and rescue officials reached the site and shifted the bodies to the hospital.