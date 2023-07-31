Monday, July 31, 2023
Elections will be held on time, reiterates Shazia Marri

Elections will be held on time, reiterates Shazia Marri
Web Desk
6:22 PM | July 31, 2023
Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said on Monday that the elections will be held on time.

Speaking to media, Shazia said: "The purpose of the legislation is to ensure electoral reforms. It is important to think positively about holding elections".

Expressing her views on the flood victims, Shazia vowed: "No laxity will be tolerated in the rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people. We are doing our best to help the flood victims." 

Shazia praised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), saying, "The PPP has always worked for the welfare of the needy."  

