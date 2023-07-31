Monday, July 31, 2023
Eleven labourers injured as factory’s roof collapses

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-At least 11 workers were injured when the roof of a factory collapsed in Karachi’s Korangi on Sunday.
The roof of the factory, located in Korangi’s P&T Colony, collapsed trapping several workers under the rubble. Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the injured workers.
The police said that the number of workers in the two-storey factory building was less due to Sunday. The injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The cause of the roof collapse is not yet known. However, the police said that they are investigating the matter.
This is the second factory roof collapse in Karachi in recent weeks. In June, a roof collapse at a garment factory in the SITE area killed at least five workers. The authorities have been urged to take measures to ensure the safety of workers in factories. They have also been asked to inspect factories regularly to ensure that they are safe.
Earlier, a factory in Landhi’s Export Processing Zone took a hit as a container collided with its walls resulting in the roof collapsing over laborers. Rescue teams including Sindh Rangers personnel reached the scene to secure the site and rescue men stuck under the rubble of the roof.
According to the details, at least three people have been safely rescued from under the collapsed roof while efforts to free the rest of the two workers are underway.

