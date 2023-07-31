ESD responds to 1,146 RTCs in all 37 districts of Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE - The Emergency Services Depart­ment (ESD) responded to 1,146 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 10 people died, whereas 1176 were injured. Out of these, 497 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 446 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Res­cue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. The ma­jority (71pc) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 478 drivers, 33 underage driv­ers, 120 pedestrians, and 351 pas­sengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 267 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 259 per­sons placing the provincial capital at top of the list.