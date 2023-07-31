First-ever Russian truck crosses into Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood said Satur­day under the current geo-economic scenario Road Transport Agree­ment between Pakistan and Russia will prove a catalyst to boost the country’s economy and pave the way for a larger influx of trade. The minis­ter issued this statement on the occasion of the en­try of the first-ever Rus­sian truck crossing into Pa­kistan through Torkham border under the Road Transport Agreement with Russia. Minister for Com­munications Maulana Asad Mehmood had carved out the Road Transportation Agreement with the Rus­sian Transport Minister Vi­taly Savelyev, on his maiden visit to Moscow in Novem­ber 2022, said a press re­lease issued here. The agreement was signed in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to boost trade with the neigh­bouring countries. Since the beginning of diplomatic re­lations with Russia in 1948, this is the first time that a trade route through roads has been established. Rus­sia is the fourth largest LNG exporting country in the world and Pakistan has a huge potential of exporting fruits, garments, surgical instruments, and agricul­tural products making them both potentially strong trade partners. The trans­port of goods will be carried out under TIR Carnet under which road transport per­mits are issued in order to simplify procedures at cus­toms borders.