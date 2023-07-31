Foreign exchange reserves rise to around $14bn

he Senate was told today that the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have swollen from eight billion dollars to around 14 billion dollars due to prudent economic policies of the government.

As per details, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, responded to various points of orders raised by the lawmakers in the Upper House.

The Finance Minister recalled that he had consistently been saying that Pakistan would not default and fulfilled all its sovereign commitments. He said the government managed to achieve this objective with the generous support from friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and China.

He said China rolled over our loans, when it realized that Pakistan had met all the technicalities in this regard. Ishaq Dar expressed the resolve to further increase the foreign exchange reserves of the country to 15 billion dollars in next six to seven weeks.

Replying to another point of public importance, the Finance Minister said flights of the Pakistan International Airlines to European countries will likely be resumed by October this year.

He said PIA had to face an annual loss of around 70 billion rupees due to an irresponsible statement of a former minister of the previous regime. Referring to the passage of “The Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2023” from the Senate today, he said this legislation will pave the way for the resumption of national flag carrier’s journey to the Europe as per understanding with the international authorities.

He said a final inspection, after this legislation, will be done by next month for the revival of PIA’s flights. He said this will also restore PIA’s revenue worth billions of rupees.

The Finance Minister further said the government is trying to put the country on the path of economic stability and progress. He urged all the political forces to join hands to agree on a charter of economy to steer Pakistan out of financial crises.