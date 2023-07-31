The residents of Karachi continue to face significant hardships due to ongoing gas load shedding. The city has been grappling with an intensified gas supply crisis since the holy month of Ramazan, reportedly triggered by a technical fault at the Sawan gas field. This has resulted in a drastic drop of 44 mmcfd of gas, severely affecting various localities.

In some areas, gas loadshedding starts as early as 10 p.m. and persists until 5 a.m., disrupting the daily lives of the citizens. Even in areas where gas is available, the pressure is so low that cooking becomes nearly impossible. North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, Orangi Town, Korangi, Landhi, Baldia Town, Qaimkhani Colony, Liaquatabad, Hijrat Colony, Garden, DHA, Saddar, Kathore, and Scheme 33, among others, are among the worst-affected areas.

The situation has led to public outcry, with protests staged during Ramazan by the residents of Baloch Para Jahangir Road, leading to traffic disruptions from Guru Mandir to Teen Hatti. However, it appears that the authorities are indifferent to the citizens’ grievances and protests.

As the inhabitants of the country’s largest and most economically significant city, often referred to as the revenue engine of the nation, the people of Karachi have every right to demand access to basic facilities for a decent standard of living. Urgent attention is required to address the challenges faced by the citizens, and their needs should be promptly met.

Saim Bin Saleem,

Karachi.